Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.42 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.84 EPS.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,723. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.41.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

