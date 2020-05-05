Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

