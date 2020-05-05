Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.32-1.34 EPS and its FY20 guidance at 1.19-1.21 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 10,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.