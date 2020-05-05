Norbord (OSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) will be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norbord to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

