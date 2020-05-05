Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. 186,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

