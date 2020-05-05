Nucleus Vision Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, CoinBene, IDEX and BITBOX. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $417,239.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.20 or 0.03816826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009919 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bitrue, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, BITBOX, WazirX, Koinex, Huobi, Zebpay, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

