Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRIFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

