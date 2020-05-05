Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

