On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives News Impact Score of -1.60

Media headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTIV stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

