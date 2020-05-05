Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SPB opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 356,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 252,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,235,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.