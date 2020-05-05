OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.