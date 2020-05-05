OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.