OptiNose Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.19). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

