Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 1,211,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,000. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

