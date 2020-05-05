Owens & Minor (OMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 91,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,534. The company has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

