P & F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.85. P & F Industries has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

