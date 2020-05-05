Pan American Silver (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$533.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$537.28 million.

Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Pan American Silver from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

