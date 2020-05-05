Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

