Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 1606950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

