Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

