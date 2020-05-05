PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PetIQ stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 4,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,468. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $808.81 million, a PE ratio of -58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

