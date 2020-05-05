Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

