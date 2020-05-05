Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $993.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.