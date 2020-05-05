PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

