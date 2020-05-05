PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

