Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.