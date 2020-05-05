Piper Sandler Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $310.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $279.44. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

