Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANC. TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

BANC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 764.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

