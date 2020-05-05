Piper Sandler Comments on First Busey Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, CEO Robin N. Elliott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

