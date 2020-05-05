Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

ICE stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 80.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 521,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 288.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 763,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

