Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stake Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,781. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.