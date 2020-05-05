Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

