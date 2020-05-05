Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 20,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,050. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

