Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

