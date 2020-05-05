Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut by Analyst

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.78. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

