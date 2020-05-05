Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen stock opened at $296.52 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

