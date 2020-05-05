Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $35.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

