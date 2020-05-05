Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

CAT opened at $107.72 on Monday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

