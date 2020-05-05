Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lowered by Barrington Research

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Discovery Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

