Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreased by Wedbush

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

FB stock opened at $205.26 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

