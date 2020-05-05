Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 294.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 381.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

