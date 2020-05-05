Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.