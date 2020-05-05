Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Owens-Illinois Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Owens-Illinois in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

