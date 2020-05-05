Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

SMP opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

