Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avery Dennison Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

AVY opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

