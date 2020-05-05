Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

