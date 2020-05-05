Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Issued By KeyCorp

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

MAS stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Masco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after buying an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

