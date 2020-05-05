Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.89 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

