Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 127,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

