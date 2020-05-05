Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NYSE AM opened at $4.71 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $16,922,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

